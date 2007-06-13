Ad
euobserver

EU clash on criminal suspects could impact summit

Rule of Law
by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

EU ministers have clashed on whether the bloc should have a common set of minimum rights for criminal suspects, with the issue likely to muddy the waters at next week's summit on a new EU treaty and power-sharing arrangements.

"If 27 member states have to agree by consensus, this sort of thing can happen," German justice minister Brigitte Zypries said on Wednesday (13 June) after holding a regular meeting with her EU counterparts that saw six EU states block her project.

During i...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law

Tags

Rule of Law
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections