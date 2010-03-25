Ad
euobserver
Ms Malmstrom (l): The commission hopes to conclude the Swift negotiations by summer (Photo: European Commission)

EU prepares new bank data deal with US

Rule of Law
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

A new deal allowing American investigators to monitor European bank transactions in the search for terrorist funding could be concluded by summer, the European Commission has said while presenting its negotiation mandate.

"The Americans want to start negotiations immediately, and we have good hopes that we might be able to finalise this by the summer," EU home affairs commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said on Wednesday (24 March) during a press briefing outlining the principles she would f...




