Industry lobbyists dominate EU commission meetings

The vast majority of meetings between lobbyists and senior EU commission staff are dominated by corporate interest.
Transparency International’s Brussels-based office on Wednesday (24 June) said three-quarters of the 4,318 meetings declared since December and June this year are with people from big companies like Google and lobby group BusinessEurope.
The insights are published on TI’s integrity platform and provide a detailed ove...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
