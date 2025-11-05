Ad
euobserver
A 2014 study found the average age victims report their childhood sexual abuse is 52-years old (Photo: Unsplash)

Experts warn of EU 'postcode lottery' time limits for reporting sexual abuse as children

Rule of Law
Health & Society
by Owen Carpenter-Zehe, Brussels,

The period of time a victim has to report being sexually abused as a child greatly depends on where they were born in the EU, according to US-based think tank CHILD Global and victim advocacy group

To read this story, log in or subscribe

Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.

Already a member? Login
Rule of LawHealth & Society

Author Bio

Owen Carpenter-Zehe is a junior reporter from the US at EUobserver, covering European politics.

Related articles

One million Europeans demand Brussels fund safe abortions
EU approaches final hurdle to joining European Human Rights Convention
French researchers find major flaws in AI age-verification software for porn
Danish 'dilemma' as it tries to strike EU deal on 'chat control' by December
Sex education remains a tricky topic in many European countries
EU puts off 'chat control' vote amid deep division
EU ministers meet to discuss future online child protection moves
A 2014 study found the average age victims report their childhood sexual abuse is 52-years old (Photo: Unsplash)

Tags

Rule of LawHealth & Society

Author Bio

Owen Carpenter-Zehe is a junior reporter from the US at EUobserver, covering European politics.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung HeroesLabour

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections