EU officials seek new powers to protect rule of law

The European Commission on Tuesday (11 March) announced a new measure to challenge member states in breach of EU rule of law.

The proposal would allow the European Union to intervene at an early stage in case of “serious and systemic threats” to the rule of law in member states. Isolated cases of breaches of fundamental rights or miscarriages of justice are excluded from its scope.

Commission president Jose Manuel Barroso told reporters in Strasbourg that the Brussels executive in...