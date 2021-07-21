Ad
euobserver
The report comes in a crucial moment as Brussels is currently approving member states’ pandemic recovery plans (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

EU rule-of-law report slams Poland and Hungary

Rule of Law
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Commission on Wednesday (20 July) published its second report on the state of the judiciary, media freedom, and corruption in member states, as well as the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the rule of law.

The annual rule-of-law report was approved by the college of commissioners - with two objections, presumed to be Hungary and Poland.

While the review acknowled...

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

