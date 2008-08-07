Secret EU report moots sharing personal data with US

A secret report prepared by experts from six European Union member states suggests creating an anti-terrorist pact with Washington which would include sharing intelligence across the 27-strong bloc.
The 53-page report drafted by the interior and justice ministers from Germany, France, Sweden, Portugal, Slovenia, and the Czech Republic - recent, current and future EU presidency countries - argues that the stronger link with the US is needed to boost the fight against terrorism, UK daily ...
