Golden Dawn leadership arrested

Greek police arrested the leader and four senior members of the neo-nazi Golden Dawn party over the weekend in a wider effort to ban the group from political representation.
Police says a sixth leading member turned himself in.
Five MPs and 13 members of group are now in police custody as Greek lawmakers meet on Monday (30 September) to discuss how to strip Golden Dawn of its public funding, reports Greek newspaper Kathimerini.
The legislators are set to table a draft bill ...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
