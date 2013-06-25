Poorly-educated worst off in economic crisis

People with good quality education have weathered the economic crisis much better than those with only basic qualifications, a new study published on Tuesday (25 June) shows.

The report by the OECD - a Paris-based think tank - says that "educational attainment has a huge impact on employability, and the crisis has strengthened this impact even further."

Between 2008 and 2011, the unemployment rate for low-skilled people increased by almost 3.8 percentage points, while it increased...