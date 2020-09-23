Ad
German state minister for EU affairs, Michael Roth (l) and Miltiadis Varvitsiotis, Greek alternate minister of European affairs at the beginning of the council meeting (Photo: Council of the European Union)

EU states struggle to better sync Covid-19 measures

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU countries have agreed to better coordinate their Covid-19 measures, but the details remain sketchy.

EU affairs ministers, on Tuesday (22 September), discussed how countries could share data, communicate better, and have common assessment and measures as they fight to stem the spread of Covid-19.

But the issue remains highly sensitive, as health competencies and related measures belong to member states, which are reluctant to move to a more joint approach.

"In order to b...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

