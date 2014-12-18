Obesity now considered a disability in EU law

EU judges in Luxembourg on Thursday (18 December) ruled obesity can be considered a disability whenever it impacts on work performance.

The judgment is meant to protect severely overweight employees - classified as having a body mass index (BMI) of more than 30 - from job-related discrimination.

The case stems from a 2010 case in Denmark where a 160kg child minder was sacked by a Danish municipality for being too large after 15 years on the job.

But his former employers di...