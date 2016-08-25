Ad
Nice authorities said some people might feel that the burkini was "an act of defiance or a provocation" (Photo: reuters)

France tries to defuse burkini row

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

French interior minister Bernard Cazeneuve has warned against the "stigmatisation" of Muslims and called for a "proportionate" implementation of anti-burkini municipal decrees.

Cazeneuve spoke on Wednesday (24 August) after pictures were shared worldwide of policemen in Nice imposing a fine to a woman on a beach for wearing a scarf and leggings.

The woman was not wearing a burkini, a swimming outfit covering all the body which has been banned in 26 French seaside towns in recent w...

