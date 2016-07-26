EU regulators cautiously endorse US data pact

EU privacy regulators on Tuesday (26 July) endorsed a new self-certifying US data transfer pact but highlighted a number of outstanding issues.
The so-called Privacy Shield allows companies to transfer the data of EU citizens to servers based in the United States.
The transatlantic trade is worth billions for firms but ran into problems following revelations of US-led mass surveillance on EU citizens three years ago.
The new pact replaces the Safe Harbour agreement, which wa...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
