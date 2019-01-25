Ad
euobserver
Liviu Dragnea is president of the ruling Social Democratic Party (PSD) (Photo: Partidul Social Democrat)

EU data verdict imminent on Romania's €20m reporters' fine

Rule of Law
EU Political
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

European data protection authorities have agreed a common position on a threat by Romania's data chief to impose a €20m fine on investigative journalists who exposed high-level corruption in the country.

Giovanni Buttarelli, the EU's data protection supervisor, told EUobserver on Thursday (24 January) that a decision had been reached earlier this week, following weeks of discussion. It is expected to be published imminently.

"We have been discussing this issue in substance, we hav...

