Last month, Valletta received international criticism for leaving 27 shipwrecked Africans hanging onto tuna nets (Photo: AFM)

Malta turning into 'detention centre', warns minister

Rule of Law
by Lucia Kubosova, MALTA,

Maltese authorities say they face an increase in racist sentiment among the country's population, with inflows of illegal immigrants turning the island into a large-scale "detention centre."

According to the Maltese government, the island of 400,000 inhabitants and 316 square km - the highest population density in the EU - received 1,800 immigrants last year.

With 750 more arrivals this year, the immigrant community now numbers around 3,000.

"We have always prided ourselve...

