The commission won the case on Tuesday (Photo: Notat)

School fees abroad are tax deductible, EU court rules

by Helena Spongenberg,

Parents should be able to tax deduct school fees if their children attend schools in another EU member state, the European Court of Justice has ruled.

The EU's highest court ruled on Tuesday (11 September) that the German tax law of only allowing tax deduction for parents who send their kids to certified private schools in Germany is illegal and that it violates EU law of the free movement of goods and people.

The case came to light after a couple from North Rhine-Westphalia sent ...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

