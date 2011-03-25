Experts: Gaddafi terrorist threat is 'hot air'

Counter terrorism experts believe Gaddafi assassins could attack rebel supporters residing in the EU in revenge for the uprising. But his threat to launch a new terrorist campaign is seen as 'hot air.'
Gaddafi loyalists have in recent days made specific threats against prominent rebel sympathisers living in the UK, according to one source with knowledge of the subject who asked to remain anonymous.
The risk of individual murders is considered real by security experts, such as Rob...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.