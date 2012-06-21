Ad
More than 75 percent of all victims trafficked in Europe are sexually exploited. (Photo: Ira Gelb)

Cyprus ranks with Afghanistan on human trafficking

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

A United States report on human trafficking published on Wednesday (20 June) claims severe forms of human trafficking in Cyprus are "significantly increasing".

The ranking places Cyprus in the same category as Afghanistan and Liberia where cases of women and children forcibly exploited for sex and slave-like work conditions are prevalent.

Cyprus is the only EU member state to make the US State Department tier 2 watchlist, for a second year in a row.

