MEPs approve EU border surveillance system

MEPs on Thursday (10 October) gave the green light to a new European Border Surveillance system, Eurosur, due to go live early in December.
The system is meant to co-ordinate border surveillance among member states through so-called national co-ordination centres.
Each contact point would feed near-live data streams directly to the EU border agency, Frontex.
Frontex in turn would then issue alerts when necessary.
The European Commission says the system is needed to b...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
