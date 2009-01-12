Ad
euobserver
The three Bs - Basescu (l), Barroso (c) and Boc (Photo: EUobserver)

Barroso urges Romanian anti-corruption effort

Rule of Law
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The European Commission and member states need to see concrete results in Romania's judicial reform and fight against corruption, commission president Jose Manuel Barroso said Monday (12 December) after a meeting with the Romanian president and premier.

"I have urged the new government to turn round the negative trend which is visible over the last six months. Romania needs to be able to convince the commission and other member states that it can deliver on its commitments that remain f...

