euobserver
Corruption has an economic as well as social and political cost, a European Parliament study says (Photo: Images_of_Money)

Corruption costs EU €71bn a year

Rule of Law
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

The lack of EU-wide action against organised crime and corruption costs the EU at least €71 billion each year, according to a study published by the European Parliament.

Corruption itself costs the EU economy up to €900 billion each year when lost tax revenues are taken into account, but also the social and political costs such as more unequal societies, high levels of organised crime or a weaker rule of law and the public mistrust it generates.

The estimate goes well beyond the €...

Rule of Law

Rule of Law
InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

