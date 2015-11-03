Ad
An 'arrival center' in Malmoe. Some journalists and social media users accuse the Sweden Democrats (SD) for fuelling hatred against migrants (Photo: Swedish Civic Contingencies Agency)

Sweden beset by anti-migrant arson attacks

by Aleksandra Eriksson, Stockholm,

In the month of October alone, ten asylum homes caught fire in Sweden in suspected cases of arson. As police search for the culprits, a debate has erupted on who, or what, is responsible.

”We announced that the building would become an asylum home and it was set ablaze the following night”, Olle Reichenberg, the municipal chairman of Danderyd, a wealthy Stockholm suburb, told Swedish radio. ”It seems clear to me what the motive was.”

The former kindergarten in was just one of ten...

