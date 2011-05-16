Brussels gives OK to Swedish customs checks

Contrary to the Danish government's claims that Sweden already has customs checks in place of the sort it intends to, the EU commission points out that those are not systematic and therefore legal. Copenhagen is willing to meet with Brussels officials to bring its plans in line with EU law.
"According to our information, Sweden does not have systematic and permanent border checks," David Boublil, a commission spokesman for home affairs said during a press briefing on Monday (16 May).
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here