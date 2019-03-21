Slovakia puts squeeze on free press ahead of election

Slovakia is seeking to crack down on its domestic media with a new law, ahead of a presidential election run-off later this month.

The revisions to the country's press code come amid threats against journalists, and an election campaign between EU commission vice-president, the Smer-backed candidate Maros Sefcovic and liberal anti-corruption lawyer, Zuzana Caputova.

Among those supporting the media clampdown is disgraced Smer...