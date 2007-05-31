Ad
The PMOI flag in Brussels (Photo: EUobserver)

EU cites secret evidence against Iran group

Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU claims it has secret evidence that justifies keeping Iran opposition group PMOI on its terrorist register but cannot reveal the content for security reasons, in a situation stoking anger among some MEPs.

"The council [EU states secretariat] is not in a position to give you access to other documents in the file, since the state which provided the documents does not consent to their disclosure," EU officials told PMOI lawyers in a letter on 14 May.

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

