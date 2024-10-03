Ad
The legislation requires countries to restore at least 20 percent marine and terrestrial land by 2030. (Photo: EUobserver)

EU accused of hiding nature-law files from public

Rule of Law
Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Amsterdam,

The European Commission has been accused of "maladministration" by the EU Ombudsman for refusing access to crucial Nature Restoration Law consultation documents.

“We’ve found maladministration for the commission’s refusal to give access to stakeholder & Member State input on the Nature Restoration Law before the law was finalised,” the EU’s watchdog said o...

