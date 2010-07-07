MEPs look to new data protection battle with US

After having forced extra privacy provisions into an EU-US deal on bank data snoops, the European Parliament is bracing itself for an even tougher battle on US access to personal information on air passengers.

The EU parliament came to prominence in February when it used its new Lisbon Treaty powers to veto international agreements involving transfers of data by striking down the so-called Swift deal.

The Swift pact - which allows US agents to sift EU bank data for evidence of te...