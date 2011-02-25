EU hopes Turkey deal will keep out African migrants

EU interior ministers on Thursday (24 February) gave the green light to a readmission agreement with Turkey which they hope may help stem irregular migration into the EU from the Middle East and Africa. Visa-free travel, despite calls from Ankara, remains a distant prospect.
"Some 80,000 illegal migrants come through the Greek-Turkish border every year. If we adopt this agreement speedily, we can reduce some of the pressure there," Hungarian interior minister Sandor Pinter, who chaired ...
