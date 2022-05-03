MEPs urge EU not to relax policing rule-of-law amid war

MEPs have urged EU governments and the European Commission not to relax the policing of rule of law and democratic norms for the sake of unity in the face of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

European lawmakers debated on Tuesday (3 May) the lack of progress in the EU sanctions probe against Poland and Hungary, the Article 7 procedure, which has been moving at a snail's pace in recent years.

"While Ukrainians are dying for freedom, democracy, and rule of law, it would be cynical to...