Brussels to wage war on cyber crime

The European Commission has tabled a proposal suggesting how to win the war against high-tech crimes such as online fraud, child pornography and hacking - just days after institutional websites in EU state Estonia were crippled by a series of cyber attacks.
"The number of cyber crimes is growing and criminal activities are becoming increasingly sophisticated and internationalized," EU home affairs commissioner Franco Frattini said on Tuesday (22 May) after his paper had been OKd by the ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here