Athens graffiti. Samaras said he will not let 'descendants of Nazis' return to Greece (Photo: kari_1981)

Greek PM calls for calm after alleged Golden Dawn killing

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras appealed for calm following the fatal stabbing of a left-wing rapper by an alleged member of the neo-Nazi Golden Dawn group earlier this week.

“This government is determined not to let the descendants of the Nazis poison our social life or commit crimes,” he said in a national TV address on Thursday (19 September), reports the BBC.

He added: “Violence is a downhill slide that destroys any chance of Greece achieving what it deserves, in other wo...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Author Bio

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

