Greek PM calls for calm after alleged Golden Dawn killing

Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras appealed for calm following the fatal stabbing of a left-wing rapper by an alleged member of the neo-Nazi Golden Dawn group earlier this week.

“This government is determined not to let the descendants of the Nazis poison our social life or commit crimes,” he said in a national TV address on Thursday (19 September), reports the BBC.

He added: “Violence is a downhill slide that destroys any chance of Greece achieving what it deserves, in other wo...