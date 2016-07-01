Ad
Facebook allowed to track people in Belgium even if they are non-users. (Photo: Maurizio Pesce)

Facebook allowed to collect data on non-users in Belgium

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

An appeals court in Belgium earlier this week ruled in favour of allowing Facebook to amass data on people in the country who are not registered users of the social media giant.

The ruling reverses a previous court decision that had imposed a tracking ban on Facebook following revelations it was collecting information on non-Facebook users and others who were not logged into their accounts.

“Belgian courts don’t have internationa...

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

