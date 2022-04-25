Pegasus: Are we becoming a Europe of spies?

A week ago, the influential magazine The New Yorker published an in-depth study conducted by the University of Toronto's interdisciplinary laboratory Citizen Lab, which showed that at least 65 Catalan political and social leaders had been spied on using the now notorious Pegasus spyware.
This is undoubtedly the largest political espionage case ever discovered — a case that implicates Spain...
Diana Riba is a Catalan MEP in the Greens/EFA group in the EU Parliament and a vice-chair of the Pegasus inquiry committee.
