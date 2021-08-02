Moldova facing Europe's worst demographic crisis

As Moldova prepares to mark 30 years since gaining independence from the Soviet Union, the eastern European is haunted by its staggering population loss.
Nearly a third of its population has left over the past three decades, making the country one of the worst hit by the demographic decline seen throughout many parts of post-communist Europe.
Moldova declared independence from the then Soviet Union in August 1991, before being officially recognised by the United Nations in March 1...
Cristian Gherasim is a freelance journalist contributing to EUobserver, Euronews, EU Reporter, Katoikos, Von Mises Institute, and bne IntelliNews, with a particular focus on European and regional affairs.
