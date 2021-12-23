Ad
euobserver
No agreement on new sources of revenues will force member states to repay the coronavirus recovery grants, said EU budget commissioner Johannes Hahn (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

EU unveils plan to repay Covid recovery-fund borrowing

Rule of Law
Health & Society
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Commission presented on Wednesday (22 December) three new sources of revenues for the EU´s coffers aimed at both repaying the coronavirus recovery fund and supporting vulnerable households in the transition towards climate neutrality.

The package of so-called "own resources" includes revenues from the EU's carbon market, from a new carbon border levy and from a tax targeting the world's biggest multinationals — bringing in income up to €17bn per year, from 2026 onwards.

...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawHealth & Society

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

EU pandemic recovery plans set to bailout fossil-fuel companies
Dutch minister draws fire on EU and tax-havens
Where is the transparency in the EU €2 trillion recovery?
Energy price spiral could harm EU recovery
No agreement on new sources of revenues will force member states to repay the coronavirus recovery grants, said EU budget commissioner Johannes Hahn (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

Tags

Rule of LawHealth & Society

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections