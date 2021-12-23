EU unveils plan to repay Covid recovery-fund borrowing

The European Commission presented on Wednesday (22 December) three new sources of revenues for the EU´s coffers aimed at both repaying the coronavirus recovery fund and supporting vulnerable households in the transition towards climate neutrality.
The package of so-called "own resources" includes revenues from the EU's carbon market, from a new carbon border levy and from a tax targeting the world's biggest multinationals — bringing in income up to €17bn per year, from 2026 onwards....
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
