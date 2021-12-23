EU unveils plan to repay Covid recovery-fund borrowing

The European Commission presented on Wednesday (22 December) three new sources of revenues for the EU´s coffers aimed at both repaying the coronavirus recovery fund and supporting vulnerable households in the transition towards climate neutrality.

The package of so-called "own resources" includes revenues from the EU's carbon market, from a new carbon border levy and from a tax targeting the world's biggest multinationals — bringing in income up to €17bn per year, from 2026 onwards.

...