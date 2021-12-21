Ad
euobserver
Poland says tensions remain fraught with Belarus along their shared border (Photo: Poland prime minister's office)

Amnesty: Belarus forces 'beat migrants seeking EU asylum'

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Rights group Amnesty International has documented numerous beatings, by Belarus guards, of migrants after being forced back into Belarus from EU states.

Researchers at the NGO on Monday (20 December) said they had spoken to 75 people lured to the borders with Poland, Lithuania and Latvia from Be...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Police stopping migrants can help save Schengen, EU says
Commission plan allows police to shoot suspects in other EU states
EU skirts pushbacks, suggests people seek asylum in Belarus
Poland says tensions remain fraught with Belarus along their shared border (Photo: Poland prime minister's office)

Tags

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections