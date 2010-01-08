French law could see fines for burqas

The author of a new anti-burqa law in France has told the press he will propose €750 fines for women wearing the head-to-toe covering.

Jean-Francois Cope, the leader of France's ruling centre-right UMP party, gave advance notice of the bill in an interview with Le Figaro magazine out on Thursday (7 January).

He said the legislation "would prohibit the covering of the face in public places and on the streets, with the exception of special cultural events or carnivals" meaning that ...