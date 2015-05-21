Islamism in the EU: a difficult debate

Terrorist attacks committed by jihadists in France in January have stirred public debate on the relation between Islam and Islamism and on relations with the Muslim population in Europe.\n \nOn one side, our leaders assure us the criminals have nothing to do with Islam.\n \nOn the other, populist voices say Islam is a religion of violence and that all Muslims are a potential threat.\n \nStill others say that to hold any debate on the subject alienates people and plays into the hands of extrem...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
