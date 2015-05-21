Islamism in the EU: a difficult debate

Terrorist attacks committed by jihadists in France in January have stirred public debate on the relation between Islam and Islamism and on relations with the Muslim population in Europe.



On one side, our leaders assure us the criminals have nothing to do with Islam.



On the other, populist voices say Islam is a religion of violence and that all Muslims are a potential threat.



Still others say that to hold any debate on the subject alienates people and plays into the hands of extrem...