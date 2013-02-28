Antwerp tax on foreigners attracts EU attention

The city of Antwerp, in the Flemish-speaking north of Belgium, has imposed a special fee on ID cards for non-Belgians, including EU citizens, in a bid, according to one politician, to keep out foreigners.

Non-Belgians who move to Antwerp after 1 May will have to pay €267 to register with local authorities, while Belgians will pay €17.

Some categories of people, including students on the Erasmus exchange programme and recognised political refugees, are exempt.

The Antwerp m...