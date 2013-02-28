Antwerp tax on foreigners attracts EU attention

The city of Antwerp, in the Flemish-speaking north of Belgium, has imposed a special fee on ID cards for non-Belgians, including EU citizens, in a bid, according to one politician, to keep out foreigners.
Non-Belgians who move to Antwerp after 1 May will have to pay €267 to register with local authorities, while Belgians will pay €17.
Some categories of people, including students on the Erasmus exchange programme and recognised political refugees, are exempt.
The Antwerp m...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
