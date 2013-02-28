Ad
euobserver
Welcome to Antwerp, but not if you are foreign and poor (Photo: brushyourteeth)

Antwerp tax on foreigners attracts EU attention

Rule of Law
Regions & Cities
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The city of Antwerp, in the Flemish-speaking north of Belgium, has imposed a special fee on ID cards for non-Belgians, including EU citizens, in a bid, according to one politician, to keep out foreigners.

Non-Belgians who move to Antwerp after 1 May will have to pay €267 to register with local authorities, while Belgians will pay €17.

Some categories of people, including students on the Erasmus exchange programme and recognised political refugees, are exempt.

The Antwerp m...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawRegions & Cities

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

EU states not applying free movement rules, Brussels says
Sexy Polish plumber to woo French
Fears of Bulgarian migrants going to UK 'exaggerated'
Welcome to Antwerp, but not if you are foreign and poor (Photo: brushyourteeth)

Tags

Rule of LawRegions & Cities

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections