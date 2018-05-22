Ad
The GDPR (general data protection regulation) comes into force on May 25 (Photo: Tirza van Dijk)

Are EU data watchdogs staffed for GDPR?

by Nikolaj Nielsen and Peter Teffer, graphic by Carmen Aguilar - EDJNet, Brussels,

European data protection authorities are conducting profoundly different recruitment policies to enforce the EU's upcoming new privacy rules.

While data watchdogs in some EU countries are doubling their staff, others are not planning any new recruitment at all – even though EU citizens are getting a range of new rights under the general data protection regulation (GDPR) that will be enforced as of Friday (25 May).

Vera Jourova, the EU justice commissioner, told reporters last week...

