'We stand by the family' of the murdered journalist, EU values commissioner Vera Jourova told MEPs (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Malta murder crisis takes EU centre stage

Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The rule-of-law crisis in Malta made the EU centre stage in Strasbourg on Monday (17 December) after two years of inertia on the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Calls for Maltese prime minister Joseph Muscat to resign rang out from most sides in a plenary European Parliament (EP) debate.

"We're faced with a criminal network that has seized control and chipped away at the pillars of our republic," Maltese opposition MEP Roberta Metsola said.

Every day Muscat st...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

