Malta murder crisis takes EU centre stage

The rule-of-law crisis in Malta made the EU centre stage in Strasbourg on Monday (17 December) after two years of inertia on the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Calls for Maltese prime minister Joseph Muscat to resign rang out from most sides in a plenary European Parliament (EP) debate.

"We're faced with a criminal network that has seized control and chipped away at the pillars of our republic," Maltese opposition MEP Roberta Metsola said.

Every day Muscat st...