euobserver
EU companies continue to trade in the tools used in torture (Photo: Christian Haugen)

EU countries sell tools of torture, says report

Rule of Law
by Teresa Küchler, Brussels,

Several EU countries buy and sell equipment used in torture such as spike batons, metal thumb cuffs and electric-shock stun sleeves delivering 50,000-volt shocks to detainees, despite a 2006 EU law against the trade, according to a report from human rights watchdogs Amnesty international and the Omega Research Foundation.

The report reveals how EU countries including Spain, Germany, Hungary and the Czech Republic have authorised exports of policing weapons and other possible torture too...

Rule of Law
Rule of Law
euobserver

