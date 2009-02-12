Ad
The Romanian Parliament came under fire in the commission report for blocking high level corruption cases (Photo: Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Romania, Bulgaria risk more EU aid cuts

Rule of Law
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Romania has gone backwards in the fight against corruption in the past six months, while Bulgaria registered some progress after seeing its pre-accession funds frozen in July, the European Commission has said.

"It is important that the Romanian authorities regain momentum on judicial reform and fight against corruption so as to reverse certain backward movements of recent months", commission spokesman Johannes Laitenberger told a press conference on Thursday (12 February) when presentin...

