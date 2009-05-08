Ad
euobserver
Hundreds of thousands of people flee their home countries each year to seek asylum elsewhere (Photo: mid.ru)

MEPs back asylum rules overhaul

Rule of Law
by Elitsa Vucheva,

The European Parliament approved a series of proposals on Thursday (7 May) revising current EU asylum rules and introduced a 'solidarity clause' in order to assist member states that claim to be overburdened by asylum seeker demands.

"Our duty is to treat European Union citizens and asylum-seekers on an equal footing. It is a duty of the member states to make sure these people can come to the European Union and that they are guaranteed proper reception and living conditions," said Itali...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law

Related articles

EU seeks better rights for asylum seekers
Hundreds of thousands of people flee their home countries each year to seek asylum elsewhere (Photo: mid.ru)

Tags

Rule of Law
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections