MEPs back asylum rules overhaul

The European Parliament approved a series of proposals on Thursday (7 May) revising current EU asylum rules and introduced a 'solidarity clause' in order to assist member states that claim to be overburdened by asylum seeker demands.

"Our duty is to treat European Union citizens and asylum-seekers on an equal footing. It is a duty of the member states to make sure these people can come to the European Union and that they are guaranteed proper reception and living conditions," said Itali...