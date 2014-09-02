Ad
euobserver
Frontex says it needs more money in order to get the new programme up and running (Photo: Frontex)

France wants to create new EU migration post

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

France wants a new European coordinator to ensure member states follow through more rapidly on their asylum and border control commitments.

A French official close to the issue said the coordinator is needed because the EU’s home affairs portfolio, currently headed by Cecilia Malmstrom, is too broad.

The proposal follows incoming EU commission president Jean-Claude Juncker’s announcement over the summer that he would create a new commissioner post with “special responsibility for...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

EU mission to help Italy save boat migrants
euobserver

