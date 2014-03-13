Ad
The EU's existing anti-fraud office is keen to expand EU competence to 'transnational' crimes (Photo: European Commission)

MEPs back EU-wide public prosecutor's office

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

EU lawmakers are a step closer to setting up an EU-wide public prosecutor after MEPs in Strasbourg backed the European Commission's proposal.

Deputies on Wednesday (12 March) endorsed granting powers to a new office that would probe cases of fraud against the EU budget across the bloc.

"I hope that as many member states as possible participate in the European Public Prosecutor's Office to defend the EU's financial interests", said the parliament’s lead negotiator on the file, Ita...

