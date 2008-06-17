Ad
euobserver
Some MEPs are happy the Commission has changed its mind on discrimination bill (Photo: Europeam Parliament)

Brussels pledges bill against sexual orientation and age discrimination

Rule of Law
by Lucia Kubosova, STRASBOURG,

The European Commission has made another u-turn in its plans to boost EU anti-discrimination rules, pledging to put forward a complex bill ruling out unfair treatment of citizens on all grounds, including sexual orientation and age.

The shift was announced by Jacques Barrot, the commissioner-designate scheduled to take over the justice and security portfolio from Franco Frattini, Italy's new foreign minister, at a hearing in the European Parliament's civil liberties committee in Strasbo...

Rule of Law
