Brussels pledges bill against sexual orientation and age discrimination

The European Commission has made another u-turn in its plans to boost EU anti-discrimination rules, pledging to put forward a complex bill ruling out unfair treatment of citizens on all grounds, including sexual orientation and age.

The shift was announced by Jacques Barrot, the commissioner-designate scheduled to take over the justice and security portfolio from Franco Frattini, Italy's new foreign minister, at a hearing in the European Parliament's civil liberties committee in Strasbo...