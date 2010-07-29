Ad
A Roma encampment: the gypsy community is increasingly a target for politicians across Europe (Photo: Amnesty International)

Sarkozy targets Roma for explusion

Rule of Law
by Leigh Phillips,

French President Nicolas Sarkozy on Wednesday (28 July) announced his government is to order police to round up allegedly illegal migrants of Roma ethnicity for expulsion from French territory and destroy their encampments.

The announcement was the result of a cabinet meeting dedicated to the subject called after officers shot and killed a gypsy youth in the Loire Valley, provoking a riot by others of his community.

The new initiative will make it easier for authorities to expel m...

