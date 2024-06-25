Spain ends six-year old judiciary row, after EU intervention

Negotiators from the main Spanish political parties have agreed to renovate one of the country's most senior judicial bodies and to reform the way its judges are appointed, after the intervention of Brussels as a mediator in the talks.
"The rule of law and independence of the judiciary is way too important to fall victim to particular political interests...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.