Malta, Latvia, and Hungary top EU obesity charts

By Nikolaj Nielsen

Obesity rates in Malta surpass all other EU states, followed closely by Latvia and Hungary.

More than a quarter of Malta's adult population are obese, followed by Latvia (21.3 percent) and Hungary (21.2 percent), according to figures released on Thursday (20 October) by the EU's statistical office Eurostat.

